Bhooth Bangla has turned out to be a much-needed success for Akshay Kumar after a streak of back-to-back failures. Given that the budget was lower than that of Akki’s previous big releases, this horror-comedy comfortably turned out to be a profitable venture at the worldwide box office. Due to a lack of big Bollywood releases, the film continues to entertain the audience, and in the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s only successful film in the last 8 years. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 26!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 26 days?

The horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 1.6 crore on the fifth Tuesday, day 26. Compared to day 25’s 1.35 crore, it grew by 18.51% due to discounted ticket rates (blockbuster Tuesday offers). Overall, it has earned 178.66 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 210.81 crore gross. Overseas, the film has almost wrapped up, and its current sum stands at 57 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 26-day worldwide box office collection is 267.81 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 178.66 crore

India gross – 210.81 crore

Overseas gross – 57 crore

Worldwide gross – 267.81 crore

Surpasses Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par

With 267.81 crore, Bhooth Bangla has comfortably crossed the lifetime collection of Sitaare Zameen Par (266.06 crore), which was released in 2025. It is also Aamir Khan’s only successful film in the last 8 years, as before Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir’s last success was Secret Superstar (2017). Very soon, it’ll also overtake Salman Khan’s Race 3 (270.76 crore).

More about the film

Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It is directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 15 years, as they last worked together on Khatta Meetha (2010). The film was made on a budget of 120 crore and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

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