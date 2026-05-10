Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, continues to enjoy audience traction even in its fourth week. Due to a lack of big Hindi releases, the film is getting all the attention, thus pushing forward its tally at the Indian box office. On the fourth Saturday, the film saw a solid jump, helping it cross the 170 crore mark. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Race 3. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 23!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy film picked up really well on its fourth Saturday, day 23, scoring an estimated 3 crore. Compared to day 22’s 1.7 crore, the film grew by 76.47%, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned 171.71 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 202.61 crore gross. Today, on day 24, it is expected to grow further and likely to reach the 175 mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Day 22 – 1.7 crore

Day 23 – 3 crore

Total – 171.71 crore

Bhooth Bangla beats Race 3

With 171.71 crore, Bhooth Bangla has comfortably surpassed Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crore), which isn’t a big thing, but still, it’s a feat to celebrate. Up next, the film has set its eyes on Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (179.3 crore). Also, before concluding the run, the film might overtake Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang (181.03 crore).

It’s a clean success!

Bhooth Bangla was reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it has earned an estimated 171.71 crore net. So, in 23 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 51.71 crore, which equals 43.09% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 120 crore

India net collection – 171.71 crore

ROI – 51.71 crore

ROI% – 43.09%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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