The Sheep Detectives has opened to strong box-office numbers in North America. It could earn one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hugh Jackman outside Marvel movies. It will, however, not land at #1 in the domestic box office charts amid the biggies, and Mortal Kombat II has also been released in the theaters this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The mystery-comedy film, directed by Kyle Balda, is based on Leonnie Swann’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full. The film also features an ensemble cast including Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson, with the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Brett Goldstein. Hugh is famous for his Marvel movies, and he has a good filmography outside of Marvel. This is also winning over critics and audiences and is expected to perform well overall.

How much has film collected on its opening day in North America?

Based on the reports on Box Office Mojo, The Sheep Detectives has earned a solid $4 million on its Friday opening day at the North American box office. It includes the $1 million from the Thursday previews. It is more than Clifford the Big Red Dog’s $2.3 million, on par with Peter Rabbit 2’s $4 million, and less than Paddington in Peru’s $5.2 million and Peter Rabbit’s $5.7 million opening day grosses.

Opening weekend update

According to reports, the film collected $428k at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume of $4.0 million, the worldwide total has hit $4.4 million. Meanwhile, it is tracking to earn between $12 million and $15 million at the box office in North America during its opening weekend.

Biggest opening weekend in Hugh Jackman’s career outside Marvel movies

It will reportedly be the biggest opening weekend for Hugh Jackman outside the Marvel movies. It is more than The Greatest Showman’s $8.8 million and Song Sung Blue’s $7.1 million opening weekends at the box office in North America. The movie has strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has received 93% from critics and 96% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

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