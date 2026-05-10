Drishyam 3, which brings back Mohanlal as Georgekutty, is one of the biggest Malayalam releases of 2026, and, as per early signs in advance bookings, it is justifying the hype. While the film was already a hot property, the trailer unveiled yesterday has taken the buzz to a new level. As expected, pre-sales for regular shows in Kerala have been opened after the trailer release, and the response at the box office has been simply phenomenal so far. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For Lalettan, it’s the second big release of the year after Patriot. However, unlike Patriot, this one enjoys strong pre-release buzz, and the momentum has been clearly visible. A few days ago, advance booking for the selected overseas territories began, and tickets are being sold like hotcakes. Now that the tickets are going live in the domestic market, the momentum will only rise from here.

Kerala pre-sales start with a blast for Drishyam 3!

This morning, pre-sales for limited shows in Kerala began, and, as expected, there was mayhem. On BookMyShow, Drishyam 3 sold a solid 8.64K tickets in the last one hour (as of 10:08 am), which is really impressive as full-fledged bookings are yet to open. Including BookMyShow and other platforms, the film grossed 20 lakh in less than 7 minutes, which is absolute madness.

2nd fastest Malayalam film to gross 20 lakh through Kerala pre-sales

Yes, you read that right! Drishyam 3 grossed 20 lakh at the Kerala box office through pre-sales in just 6 minutes and 12 seconds. At this pace, it has become the second-fastest Malayalam film to gross 20 lakh through pre-sales. The first spot is held by L2: Empuraan, which sold tickets worth 20 lakh gross in Kerala in just 2 minute 30 seconds. The third spot is held by Patriot, which achieved the feat in 14 minutes and 39 seconds.

The Drishyam threequel had a strong chance of beating L2: Empuraan, but it missed out because the show count is much lower than that of Empuraan’s. With more shows likely to open very soon, expect some record-breaking numbers from the upcoming crime thriller.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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