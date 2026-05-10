Mortal Kombat II has opened in theaters with strong box-office numbers in North America, but its overseas rollout has been slower in comparison. However, the Karl Urban starrer film has achieved a strong opening day gross at the North American box office, one of the biggest ever for a fighting game adaptation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The martial arts fantasy film is based on the video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the movie is eyeing one of the biggest opening weekends in the Mortal Kombat film franchise. It has been received with strong word of mouth among the audience. According to reports, a third film is already in development.

How much has the film earned on its opening day in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report Karl Urban starrer Mortal Kombat II collected a massive $17 million on its opening day in North America including the $5.2 million Thursday previews. It is currently the #1 film at the domestic box office, ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael. The R-rated sequel has recorded the biggest Friday opening day ever for a fighting game adaptation at the domestic box office.

How does it stack up against other Mortal Kombat movies?

According to the report, the latest Mortal Kombat movie has surpassed the entire opening weekend of Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. For the record, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation collected $16.8 million, which is below the opening day gross of the Karl Urban-starrer sequel. It almost beat the entire opening weekends of the 1995 and 2021 Mortal Kombat movies. For the record, the 1995 and 2021 Mortal Kombat movies each grossed $23.3 million in their opening weekends.

Mortal Kombat II’s overseas opening update

At the international box office, the film has opened more slowly than projected. It is expected to open below its projected range at the overseas box office. The Mortal Kombat sequel collected just $8.9 million in three days at the international box office in 71 markets. Thus, in addition to the $17 million domestic gross, the film’s worldwide cume has hit $25.9 million in three days.

Opening weekend update

Domestically, the R-rated sequel will set a new franchise record and a new benchmark for fighting game adaptations in North America. The Karl Urban starrer is tracking to earn between $40 million and $45 million in its opening weekend in North America. It is tracking to come below projections at the overseas box office, earning between $23 million and $28 million in its opening weekend. At the worldwide box office, it is tracking to earn between $63 million and $73 million on its opening weekend. Mortal Kombat II was released worldwide on May 8.

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