The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Simone Ashley, and Stanley Tucci.

Director: David Frankel

What’s Good: The characters and the production values; the movie definitely wanted to cause awe with its depiction of fashion.

What’s Bad: The first act is very messy, a sort of disaster as the story finds it hard to find its footing.

Loo Break: You can take your break during the first act, just before all the characters are together once again.

Watch or Not?: This is a must-watch if you liked the original film and if you just want a classic feel-good movie to watch.

Language: English (with subtitles)

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 119 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

Sequels were once a sure bet, a bet for the audience to like something they already liked, and because of it, they were a sure bet for an increase at the box office, but that same sense of security can also transform into fear, fear of not matching expectations, of disappointing the audience, and of just taking decisions that go against the nature of what you are trying to preserve in the first place, and so when The Devil Wears Prada 2 was announced, a lot of fear crawled into people’s minds, but the result, luckily, is a positive one.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The first, The Devil Wears Prada, became successful because the film landed at the right time, with Anne Hathaway rising from being a teenage actress to an adult one; Emily Blunt becoming a huge discovery; and Meryl Streep basically going into the classic “girl flick” genre instead of continuing her path of serious dramas, and the mix was explosive, creating a fantastic entertaining flick that landed well with critics and audiences when feminism was beginning to be of importance to cinema aimed at women.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes at a very different moment in Hollywood, as feminism has overstayed its welcome and people are a bit frustrated and annoyed by it, but also because fashion, publishing, and just being a person in 2026 is totally different, but thankfully screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and director David Frankel knew how to keep things just like before, that being not message heavy but character focused, so that audiences around the world can reconnect with the character they knew and love.

The decision to keep all the characters in the story and to further explore their rise in the fashion industry was the correct one, as it serves not only to see our characters enjoying the fruit of their labors but also to see what they have sacrificed in the name of it, with many of them having no actual life outside their work, which is both inspiring and sad at the same time.

However, the story never stays away from the fantasy elements that make the original an enjoyable experience; in fact, some of them are accentuated, which makes the story just fun, and the pacing goes well, as there is always something happening. There are no dead spaces in this film, which is a blessing, because recently there have been a lot of movies and TV shows that stretch the little story they have to an annoying extent.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

While the story, in terms of plot, is quite solid, the film is only as entertaining as it is because of its performances, and seeing the entire cast back in form is just incredible, and it really puts things into perspective by giving us an example of how 20 years might not be a long time at all. This is the movie’s greatest feat, and when we see the characters again, it is as if the actors never stopped playing them in the first place.

Anne Hathaway, our protagonist, Andy, feels right in place now as a more confident and experienced fashion executive, while Meryl Streep keeps her iconic Miranda strong and vulnerable, a weird mix nowadays, but one that Streep pulls off effortlessly; however, it is Emily Blunt who shines as Emily and proves that this might be the perfect role for her. Tucci is a welcome presence as always, and newcomer Simone Ashley is also great, but I wish the movie had given them more to do.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Having David Frankel once again in the director chair definitely helped the film to find that same vibe from the original, and while there are things that have changed, many others have stayed the same, especially the atmosphere, framing, and pacing, but cinematography for example has changed a lot, now having that digital look that doesn’t make the film look more expensive than it is, even when there are some fantastic sets being put to use.

As it is, the film is well directed, the cinematography is not that pretty, but the costumes are amazing, and in a movie like this one, the costumes are quite important, and so the costume designer, Molly Rogers, who also worked in the original, is the real MVP of the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

The Devil Wears Prada 2 manages to avoid the bad sequel curse and delivers a good old fun movie with good vibes, understands the characters in it, and is willing to put them in uncomfortable situations to show that success doesn’t come for free. Some characters, however, are not treated with the depth they deserve, but the pacing and twists work well, while the cinematography might not make the film look as good as it could. Nevertheless, this is a fine sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on 1st May, 2026.

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