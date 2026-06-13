Yesterday (June 12), the Indian box office welcomed two Hollywood features: Disclosure Day and Backrooms. Due to the backing of director Steven Spielberg, box office enthusiasts were eager to see how Disclosure Day opens. Since early reviews were mostly favorable, the film was expected to open with decent-to-good numbers, but it didn’t. In fact, it remained below the 2 crore mark on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Disclosure Day earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The sci-fi thriller released yesterday, and it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Given Steven Spielberg’s popularity, there was some audience turnout in urban centers, but it was limited throughout the day. With an average occupancy of 17%, the film scored an estimated 1.8 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It equals 2.12 crore gross.

Clearly, the start is on the lower side, and Disclosure Day needs to gather momentum over the weekend. Since the initial word of mouth has been favorable, the film is expected to witness healthy growth on day 2 and day 3, helping it post a respectable opening weekend total. Ideally, it should aim to get as close as possible to the 10 crore net mark by the end of the weekend.

Records Hollywood’s 3rd biggest opening of 2026 in India

With 1.8 crore, Disclosure Day registered Hollywood’s third-biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Obsession (1.75 crore) to claim the third spot, while it remained below Michael (5.4 crore). The list is topped by The Devil Wears Prada 2 (5.5 crore).

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 5 openers of 2026 in India (net):

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 5.5 crore Michael – 5.4 crore Disclosure Day – 1.8 crore Obsession – 1.75 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 1.7 crore

More about the film

The Hollywood sci-fi thriller stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo in key roles. It is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Steven Spielberg under the banners of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. On BookMyShow, it is currently having a rating of 7.8 out of 10 with 2.2K+ votes.

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