The Kannada film industry continues to struggle at the Indian box office in 2026, with the last noteworthy release, KD – The Devil, turning out to be a disaster. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, the film started on a fair-to-decent note but failed to maintain the momentum. Despite being Sandalwood’s highest-grossing film of the year, it has wrapped up its theatrical run with highly disappointing earnings. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The action thriller was released in theaters on April 30. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, word of mouth was mixed to negative. As a result, after getting some sort of start, the film failed to capitalize on it by scoring big. It opened at 3.5 crore net and, after spending six weeks in theaters, managed to multiply its opening-day collection 6 times.

How much did KD – The Devil earn at the Indian box office?

In the 8-day extended opening week, KD – The Devil scored 15.13 crore, and after that, it couldn’t push its tally much ahead. As per the closing collection update, the action thriller concluded its theatrical run by scoring 21.72 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 25.62 crore gross. With such a score, it is currently Sandalwood‘s highest-grossing film of 2026 in India.

Take a look at the top Kannada grossers of 2026 (net):

KD – The Devil – 21.72 crore Love Mocktail 3 – 14.94 crore Landlord – 6.25 crore Rakkasapuradol – 4.92 crore Cult – 3.2 crore

Box office verdict of KD – The Devil

KD – The Devil was reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore, and against this cost, it earned 21.72 crore net. So, in the lifetime run, the film recovered only 28.96% of the budget. It suffered a deficit of 53.28 crore, which equals 71.04%. It secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 75 crore

India net collection – 21.72 crore

Recovery – 28.96%

Deficit – 53.28 crore

Deficit% – 71.04%

Verdict – Flop

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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