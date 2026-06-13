Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and others, has now slowed at the Indian box office and yesterday entered its fourth week. It is maintaining a steady pace but at lower levels, indicating the film won’t be able to score much. So, it is now clear that the crime thriller’s next target, Thudarum, will stay safe, and it’ll conclude its run as Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 25 lakh on the fourth Friday, day 23. Compared to day 22’s 28 lakh, it displayed a 10.71% drop. Overall, it has earned 108.23 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 127.71 crore gross. Considering the slow pace and the fact that it is arriving on OTT on June 18, the film won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of 110-112 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.68 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Day 23 – 25 lakh

Total – 108.23 crore

Drishyam 3 won’t beat Thudarum

With 108.23 crore, Drishyam 3 is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the Indian box office. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Thudarum (122 crore), which is 13.77 crore away. So, with another 13.78 crore, it’ll become Mollywood’s fourth-highest-grosser. As mentioned above, the film won’t score much from now onwards, thus it won’t be able to surpass Thudarum. The Mohanlal starrer is set to wrap up its run in the same position as Mollywood’s fifth-highest-grosser.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Drishyam 3 – 108.23 crore (23 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

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