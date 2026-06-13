Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and others, released yesterday (June 12). It was one of the four noteworthy Bollywood releases that arrived in theaters yesterday, and surprisingly, it opened much better than the other three. The film had negligible pre-release buzz, but the fact that it got some sort of start at the Indian box office indicates that the goodwill of part 1 has come into play. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The latest romantic horror thriller serves as a sequel to Haunted 3D (2011). Back in the day, the first installment turned out to be a surprise success at the Indian box office, and over the years, it gained a loyal fan base. This popularity helped the sequel, which had good occupancy in several pockets yesterday. Released with a show count of slightly over 2,900, the film scored 2.5 crore net on day 1. It equals 2.95 crore gross.

Considering the poor pre-release buzz, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was expected to open at 1-1.5 crore net, but it has exceeded expectations, surprising box office enthusiasts. For those who don’t know, Haunted 3D opened at 2.25 crore net in 2011. If a comparison is made, the sequel has opened 11.11% higher than the first part.

Budget and recovery

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a limited budget of 15 crore. Against this cost, it has scored 2.5 crore on the first day, thus recovering 16.66% of the budget. Over the weekend, the film is expected to witness a decent-to-good jump and might get close to the 10 crore mark by the end of day 3. So, there’s a strong chance the film might recoup its entire budget in its opening week and turn out to be a clean success.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 2.5 crore

Recovery – 16.67%

Deficit – 12.5 crore

Deficit% – 83.33%

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