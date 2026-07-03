Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 21 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Mimoh Chakraborty-led Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has completely lost its steam at the Indian box office. After a good opening week, the film dropped brutally in the second week, and a similar pattern was seen in the third week as well. It clearly indicates that the goodwill of the first installment drew an initial audience to theaters, but poor word of mouth caused it to lose momentum beyond the first week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Bollywood romantic-horror thriller scored a dismal 5 lakh on the third Thursday, day 21, pushing week 3’s total to 35 lakh. Compared to week 2’s 2.42 crore, it dropped by 85.53% in the third week. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 18.67 crore net at the Indian box office, with the Telugu-dubbed version contributing around 23 lakh net, as per Sacnilk. The gross domestic collection stands at 22.03 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Week 2 – 2.42 crore

Week 3 – 35 lakh

Total – 18.67 crore

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past makes 24% ROI

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore, and has earned 18.67 crore net so far. So, in 21 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 3.67 crore. Calculated further, it equals 24.46% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 18.67 crore

ROI – 3.67 crore

ROI% – 24.46 %

% Verdict – Plus

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is the only successful film so far among Bollywood’s releases in June 2026, but unfortunately, it failed to make it big. With Alpha releasing today, shows of the film have been significantly reduced. So, it’s safe to say that the film is having its final days in theaters.

Advertisement

Check out the daily collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Less Than 8 Crore Away From Becoming Kriti Sanon’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News