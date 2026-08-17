Emraan Hashmi is setting the global box office on fire, hitting the 100 crore mark worldwide in just three days with Awarapan 2. In just 72 hours, director Nitin Kakkar’s romantic drama delivered a massive opening weekend, with a global box office gross of 117.49 crore! Driven by intense emotional drama, catchy music, and heavy nostalgia, the action drama is the 8th Bollywood film to hit the 100 crore mark globally!
Top 10 Highest Grossers Of 2026 Worldwide
In India, the film has turned a profit of 87% and is inching towards a hit verdict. Meanwhile, overseas, the film is generating positive buzz through word-of-mouth, and audiences are interested in watching Shivam Pandit’s new on-screen journey! In fact, the film has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office.
Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3
With a worldwide gross of 117.49 crore, Awarapan 2 has officially stormed into the eighth spot on the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2026 globally. It has surpassed YRF’s Alpha (99.07 crore) and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (98.85 crore)!
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Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore
- Border 2: 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 236.23 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 196.1 crore
- Cocktail 2: 166.29 crore
- O Romeo: 123.1 crore
- Awarapan 2: 117.49 crore
- Alpha: 99.07 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 98.85 crore
Sitting at 117.49 crore, Emraan Hashmi‘s film is just 5.61 crore away from dethroning O Romeo (123.10 crore) to claim the next spot. Given the exceptional Monday momentum and occupancy, the film is poised to jump further up on the list!
Awarapan 2 Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 3 days.
- India Net Collection: 84.31 crore
- India Gross Collection: 99.49 crore
- Budget: 45 crore
- Profit: 39.31 crore
- ROI%: 87.36%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 18 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 117.49 crore
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.
Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Ends 10-Year Dry Spell; Bollywood Registers 8th Success Of 2026
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