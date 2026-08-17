Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Is 8th Highest Grosser Of The Year (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Emraan Hashmi is setting the global box office on fire, hitting the 100 crore mark worldwide in just three days with Awarapan 2. In just 72 hours, director Nitin Kakkar’s romantic drama delivered a massive opening weekend, with a global box office gross of 117.49 crore! Driven by intense emotional drama, catchy music, and heavy nostalgia, the action drama is the 8th Bollywood film to hit the 100 crore mark globally!

Top 10 Highest Grossers Of 2026 Worldwide

In India, the film has turned a profit of 87% and is inching towards a hit verdict. Meanwhile, overseas, the film is generating positive buzz through word-of-mouth, and audiences are interested in watching Shivam Pandit’s new on-screen journey! In fact, the film has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3

With a worldwide gross of 117.49 crore, Awarapan 2 has officially stormed into the eighth spot on the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2026 globally. It has surpassed YRF’s Alpha (99.07 crore) and Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (98.85 crore)!

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4: 236.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 196.1 crore Cocktail 2: 166.29 crore O Romeo: 123.1 crore Awarapan 2: 117.49 crore Alpha: 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 98.85 crore

Sitting at 117.49 crore, Emraan Hashmi‘s film is just 5.61 crore away from dethroning O Romeo (123.10 crore) to claim the next spot. Given the exceptional Monday momentum and occupancy, the film is poised to jump further up on the list!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 84.31 crore

India Gross Collection: 99.49 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Profit: 39.31 crore

ROI%: 87.36%

Overseas Gross Collection: 18 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 117.49 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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