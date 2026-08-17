Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 3 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Awarapan 2 is enjoying an epic response worldwide! In only 3 days, it has emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s highest solo grosser at the overseas box office. If that isn’t enough, the action drama has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 internationally. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

How much did Awarapan 2 earn overseas during its opening weekend?

According to the official update, Awarapan 2 has collected 19.31 crore gross ($2.02 million) at the overseas box office in 3 days. It raked in an impressive $1 million in the UAE-GCC region. The USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia were among other key circuits.

Back in 2015, Emraan Hashmi delivered his highest-grossing film as the male lead with Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Vidya Balan co-starrer had collected $1.78 million (INR 11.4 crore). By a considerable margin, Awarapan 2 has now emerged as his highest solo grosser, that too, in only 3 days. Amazing, isn’t it?

Enters the top 10 highest overseas grossers of 2026 in Bollywood!

Another huge milestone has been unlocked! Disha Patani co-starrer has left behind Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (14.88 crore) to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the overseas box office. It now holds the 10th spot and will likely overtake Main Vaapas Aaunga (21.75 crore) today.

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the overseas box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.96 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 33.36 crore Alpha – 28.15 crore Dhamaal 4 – 26.5 crore O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 21.98 crore Awarapan 2 – 19.31 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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