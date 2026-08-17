Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Independence Day brought some hope for Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, but our expectations were shattered shortly after on Sunday. The Bollywood period drama delivered a lukewarm opening weekend, failing to enter the top spot in 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

How much did it collect on day 3?

According to estimates, Batwara 1947 earned 7.25 crore net in India on day 3. After a huge jump on Independence Day, it suffered a 43% drop, falling below the double-digit mark. However, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial remained better than the opening day of 5.25 crore.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 25.15 crore net, which is simply disappointing for a film starring Sunny Deol, especially since the word-of-mouth was positive. It is facing strict competition from Batwara 1947, which has stolen the spotlight. The pace must pick up, because the stakes are high, considering the staggering budget of 120 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 12.65 crore

Day 3: 7.25 crore

Total: 25.15 crore

Stays out of top 10 opening weekend grossers of 2026 in Bollywood!

Preity Zinta co-starrer needed to earn at least 28.51 crore+ to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and secure a spot among the top 10 opening weekends of 2026 in Bollywood. It missed the mark by a considerable margin.

Sunny Deol’s last solo release, Jaat (2025), had also secured an extended opening weekend of 40.62 crore net. Unfortunately, his latest release stayed way behind that mark, despite the Independence Day benefit.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 25.15 crore

Budget recovery: 21%

India gross: 29.69 crore

Check out the Batwara 1947 day-wise worldwide collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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