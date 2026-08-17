Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 3 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)





Suriya and Mamitha Baiju’s Vishwanath And Sons has packed a solid opening weekend at the Indian box office. Venky Atluri’s romantic drama has registered the third-highest opening weekend in Tamil cinema in 2026. It has also surpassed as many as 6 Kollywood films in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

How much did it earn in its opening weekend?

According to the latest update, Vishwanath And Sons collected 20.55 crore net, across all languages on day 3. After the Independence Day boost, it managed another 20 crore+ day, which is excellent. Compared to the opening day of 15.35 crore, there was a 34% jump in earnings.

The opening weekend collection has wrapped up at 58.15 crore net in India. Against its reported budget of 130 crore, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas’ production has recovered 44.73% of its investments. Including GST, the gross earnings conclude at 68.61 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.35 crore

Day 2: 22.25 crore

Day 3: 20.55 crore

Total: 58.15 crore

3rd biggest debut weekend of 2026 in Kollywood!

Vishwanath And Sons surpassed Parasakthi by a huge margin to score the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Tamil cinema. It stayed behind Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s own Karuppu.

Check out the top 5 highest opening weekends of 2026 in Kollywood (net earnings):

Jana Nayagan: 124.75 crore (4 days) Karuppu: 68 crore Vishwanath And Sons: 58.15 crore Parasakthi: 25.60 crore Kara: 23.35 crore (4 days)

4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

In the last 24 hours, the romantic flick surpassed the lifetime collection of LIK, Gatta Kusthi 2, Parasakthi, Youth, Blast, and DC. It is now the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Today, Suriya’s biggie will also beat Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 196.97 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 58.15 crore (3 days) DC – 54.76 crore (10 days) Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 58.15 crore

Budget recovery: 44.73%

India gross: 68.61 crore

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