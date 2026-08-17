DC Box Office Collection Day 10: Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer Beats Blast And Parasakthi (Photo Credit – Instagram/ZEE5)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC has been going strong at the box office even after 10 days. The film has achieved a 100% return on investment and is already a hit. The Tamil film directed by Arun Matheswaran has now entered the top 5 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026. Scroll ahead to read the complete box office report of the film.

How Much Did DC Earn In 10 Days?

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut had a stellar first week at the box office, collecting a net total of 41.9 crore at the Indian box office. The film has now wrapped its second weekend at the box office. On its second Sunday, the film earned 4.5 crore, which was over 50% less than its first Sunday collection of 9.55 crore. The film collected a total of 12.86 crore, which is 38.62% drop from its opening weekend of 20.95 crore. The net total of the film now stands at 54.76 crore, which equals 64.62 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of DC

Week 1: 41.9 crore

Day 8: 2.86 crore

Day 9: 5.5 crore

Day 10: 4.5 crore

Total: 54.76

DC Becomes 4th-Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film Of 2026

With its net total of 54.76 crore, DC has now surpassed Parasakthi, Youth, and Blast to take the 4th-highest Kollywood grosser spot of 2026. It is now trailing Thaai Kizahvi, which earned 62.46 crore. At the current pace, DC will likely surpass the film by the end of week 2. It will then be the 3rd-highest-grossing Tamil film, next to Jana Nayagan and Karuppu.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 196.97 crore (25 days) Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore DC – 54.76 crore (10 days) Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore Kara – 37.56 crore

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

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