Idhayam Murali Box Office (Closing Collection): Atharvaa, Preity Mukhundhan Starrer Secures Losing Verdict (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The Tamil coming-of-age romantic film Idhayam Murali has wrapped up its theatrical run. The film starring Atharvaa in the lead had a decent run at the box office. However, the film could not recover its investment through theatrical revenue. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

How Much Did Idhayam Murali Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

Released amid limited pre-release buzz, the film earned 1.9 crore net in India on its opening day. Over its first weekend, it witnessed good growth, bringing in 3.5 crore and 3.8 crore on day 3 and 4, respectively. However, the film saw a dip in collections from the first week and never recorded daily collections above 2 crore. The film, however, sustained even as it faced Jana Nayagan two weeks after its release. As per the final update, the film earned a net of 20.53 crore at the Indian box office, which equals 24.23 crore gross. Meanwhile, overseas, it grossed 8.25 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 32.78 crore.

The film failed to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2206 by 18 crore. It ended its run as the 13th-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 worldwide :

Karuppu: 314.79 crore Jana Nayagan: 311.29 crore Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 84.05 crore Blast: 77.01 crore Youth: 73.38 crore DC: 71.6 crore (9-days) Love Insurance Kompany: 61.92 crore Gatta Kusthi 2: 57.36 crore Kara: 54.82 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore Idhayam Murali: 32.78 crore

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 20.53 crore

India gross – 24.23 crore

Overseas gross – 8.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 32.78 crore

Idhayam Murali Fails To Recover Budget

The Tamil film was made on a modest budget of 25 crore. Despite a good start at the box office, the film slowed down over the following days. Therefore, it could not recoup its investment. The film recovered only 82.12%. According to Koimoi parameters, Idhayam Murali secured a losing verdict.

Idhayam Murali Closing Box Office Summary:

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 20.53 crore

Deficit: 4.47 crore or 17.88%

India gross: 24.23 crore

Overseas gross: 8.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 32.78 crore

Verdict: Losing

Even though Idhayam Murali did not recover its budget from the Indian theatrical run, it is one of the most loved films among the Tamil audience. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, yet has audiences coming to theatres. It will likely conclude its theatrical run this week.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates!

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