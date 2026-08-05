Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 26: Unlocks New Career Milestone For Kayadu Lohar ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kayadu Lohar has had three releases so far this year. All three films were in different languages. Among them, her Tamil film Idhayam Murali has become the year’s highest-grossing film. Overall, it has become the second highest-grossing of the actress in India.

How Much Did Idhayam Murali Earn At The India Box Office In 26 Days?

The Tamil coming-of-age romantic film is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Starring Atharvaa as the leading man, the film also stars Priety Mukhundhan and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s daily collection has dropped below 10 lakh over the last 10 days. On its fourth Monday and Tuesday, the film earned 2 lakh each. The net total for the film stands at 20.38 crore, equivalent to 24.05 crore in India gross. Overseas, the film has collected 8.25 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 32.3 crore gross.

Here’s the Week-wise Box Office Collection of Idhayam Murali At The India Box Office (Net):

Week 1: 14.18 crore

Week 2: 5.51 crore

Week 3: 0.55 crore

Day 22: 0.02

Day 23: 0.04

Day 24: 0.04

Day 25: 0.02

Day 26: 0.02

Becomes Kayadu Lohar’s 2nd Highest Grossing Film in India

With its net total of 20.38 crore, Idhayam Murali has now become Kayadu Lohar’s 2nd-highest-grossing film. It trails her biggest hit, Dragon. The Tamil drama, which was Kayadu’s breakthrough film, commands the top spot on her list of highest-grossers with a net total of 102.55 crore. Idhayam Murali beat Pallichattambi to take over the second spot on the list. The Malayalam film Pallichattambi earned 12.34 crore net in India.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Films Of Kayadu Lohar:

Dragon: 102.55 crore

Idhayam Murali: 20.38 crore

Pallichattambi: 12.34 crore

Funky: 8.95 crore

Hrudhyama Murali: 1.37 crore

More About Idhayam Murali

The film is a breezy rom-com about a man who fell in love with a girl in his teens. Although his love is not reciprocated, he moves on with his life. However, years later, he realised he still harboured love for the same girl and set out to find her. The film has been written by Aakash Baskaran, Ramanagirivasa, and Dravid Selvam.

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