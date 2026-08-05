Toxic Box Office: Can Film Beat War 2 To Become Kiara Advani’s Biggest Opener? (Photo Credit: YouTube)



Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her next big film- Toxic-A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. There is much pre-release buzz for the film, and it is expected to have a grand opening on August 26. But here’s how much it needs to be Kiraa’s biggest opener at the box office.

How Much Does Toxic Need To Be Kiara Advani’s Biggest Opener?

Currently, Kiara Advani’s biggest opening at the box office is War 2. Despite being a box-office disaster, the film had a good opening due to franchise benefits and its cast. The film, which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, collected a net of 52.5 crore on its opening day. The Yash-starerr needs to cross the 52.5 crore mark to become Kiara’s biggest opener.

Top 10 Biggest Openers Of Kiara Advani (Net Collection)

War 2: 52.5 crore (All Languages) MS Dhoni- The Untold Story: 21.3 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Good Newwz: 17.56 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 14.11 crore Jugjugg Jeeyo: 9.28 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha: 9.25 crore Game Changer: 6.75 crore Fugly: 2.95 crore Machine: 0.6 crore

Can Toxic Help Kiara Advani Avoid a Hat Trick of Failures?

Kiara’s last two movies were major, highly anticipated films. In 2025, she starred in Ram Charan’s Telugu drama Game Changer and YRF’s spy drama War 2. Both were among the most anticipated films, but failed to make a mark at the box office. The Ram Charan-starrer was made on an estimated budget of 450 crore and earned just 131.2 crore net at the Indian box office. With a recovery of only 29.15% of the budget, it was a flop. After Game Changer, she was seen in War 2. Made on an estimated budget of 350 crore, War 2 earned 244.29 crore and ended up with a net loss, recovering 69.79%.

While there is no official update on Toxic’s budget, it is reportedly made on a big scale. Therefore, the film will have to shine through at the box office to become a hit. The film is likely to have a great start due to Yash’s box-office pull,, especially with the success of the KGF franchise.

Toxic-A Fairytale For Grown Ups has received mixed responses for its assets so far. The film’s trailer will be released on August 8. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26.

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