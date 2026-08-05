Batwara 1947 Box Office To Help Sunny Deol – Karan Deol Make A Rare Record!( Photo Credit – YouTube/Instagram )

Sunny Deol is gearing up to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama holds significant personal weight for the actor as it features his son, Karan Deol. Beyond the emotional quotient, the film presents a massive opportunity for the Deol duo to achieve a rare box office feat and claim the title of Hindi Cinema’s most profitable father-son pair.

Most Profitable Father-Son Duo Of Hindi Cinema

Currently, the crown of the most profitable father-son duo of Hindi Cinema sits with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, whose iconic 2005 collaboration for Bunty Aur Babli generated a massive 189.6%.

Batwara 1947 Box Office

Sunny Deol’s film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 70 – 80 crore at the box office. To surpass the most profitable father-son duo film of Hindi Cinema, Batwara 1947 needs to churn out a profit of 198.6% at the box office. Sunny Deol & Karan Deol’s film needs to earn a total of only 202 crore at the box office to beat Bunty Aur Babli’s profit!

Interestingly, in doing so, Sunny Deol & Karan Deol’s film will push Dharmendra, Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol’s Apne, which is the fifth most profitable father-son duo film of Hindi Cinema!



Check out the most profitable father-son films in Hindi Cinema, along with their budgets, lifetime collections, profit percentages, and verdicts.

Bunty Aur Babli: 12.5 crore | 36.2 crore | 189.6% | Super Hit

Munna Bhai MBBS: 10 crore | 23.2 crore | 132% | Hit

Sarkar: 13 crore | 24.6 crore | 89.5% | Plus

Paa: 21 crore | 31.3 crore | 40.05% | Average

Apne: 20 crore | 22.06 crore | 10.3% Average

These films do not necessarily star the real father-son pair as the reel father-son pair! However, in this list, only Bunty Aur Babli is the film that does not star the actors as father and son.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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