Box Office: Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 VS All Post-COVID Independence Day Clashes: 7 Films & 3 Hits

Box Office: Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2: Sunny Deol Or Emraan Hashmi Who Will Win The Independence Day Clash! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

The Independence Day weekend has consistently served as one of the most lucrative release windows at the Indian box office. With extended holiday weekends and intense patriotic sentiment, films usually lock horns to capture the masses! In the post-COVID era, films have generally used the release window, irrespective of the genre! Independence Day 2026 will also witness a massive clash between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2!

Both films carry a huge intrigue within themselves! Sunny Deol‘s historical Partition drama is riding high on patriotic content. Emraan Hashmi’s musical action sequel will cash in on the nostalgia linked to the film and its music! But the question is, who has a better chance of winning at the box office?

Post-COVID Independence Day Clash At Box Office!

Post-COVID, except for 2021 and 2025, Independence Day witnessed massive box office clashes. To analyze who will have a chance at winning amongst Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 clash, we decided to have a look at all the Independence Day clashes at the box office post-COVID and the results at the box office!

Post-COVID, a total of 7 films were released during this window over the last three years, and only 3 emerged as theatrical hits.

August 2024: A Three-Way Battle (1 Hit, 2 Flops)

The 2024 Independence Day weekend witnessed an intense three-way clash between Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa. While Stree 2 emerged as the first 600 crore film in Bollywood and churned out a profit of 946% at the box office against a budget of 60 crore!

Due to Stree 2’s intense wave, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa underperformed! Akshay Kumar’s comedy earned only 39 crore at the box office, and John Abraham’s action drama Vedaa was a flop with 22.5 crore net box office collection. Both films were a flop, meanwhile Stree 2 was a super duper hit!

August 2023: The Barbenheimer of Bollywood (2 Hits)

The 2023 festive frame delivered a rare double-winner scenario where both clashing releases achieved massive success. It was Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Gadar 2 churned out a profit of 601% at the box office, and OMG 2 registered 131% profit, against a collection of 525.5 crore and 150 crore, respectively! While Gadar 2 was a super duper hit, OMG 2 settled with a hit verdict!

August 2022: Double Box Office Disaster (0 Hits)

The 2022 festive window proved disastrous as two superstars met with the worst of the fates. Laal Singh Chadha, with a minimal lifetime collection of 58.68 crore, was a flop, and so was Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which could earn only 44.37 crore at the box office!

Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 – Who Has The Edge?

So it is clear that the genre has not necessarily benefited from the Independence Day release window. It has been only good content that has clicked! While Batwara 1947 has a great ensemble, along with director Rajkumar Santoshi and Producer Aamir Khan’s support, Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has an equal chance to sail at the box office!

Sunny Deol’s film might win due to its patriotic content, meanwhile Emraan Hashmi has to fight for attention and establish itself over the first weekend. If he does, then Awarapan 2 has an equal chance to fight Sunny Deol’s storm and emerge victorious. In fact, if the budget of the film is strategic, then it surely can outshine Batwara 1947 in terms of budget recovery and return on investments!

The post-COVID track record proves that the Independence Day window does not automatically guarantee success for every contender. With only a 42.8% hit rate across the last seven releases, the audience has historically picked a clear favorite – content! But we are looking at a 2023 repeat in style – two hits and two great films!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Needs To Churn Out A 12,424 Crore Profit To Beat The Most Profitable Mythological Film Post-COVID!

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