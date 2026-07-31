Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 7: Marathi Horror Comedy Closes Its Opening Week With 53.5% Budget Recovery

Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 7: Success Possible For The Marathi Horror Comedy? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Marathi film industry is witnessing a steady theatrical run with its latest horror-comedy Bhootam Bhayyam, and if all goes well, the film might aim to claim a success verdict for itself with 100% budget recovery! In 7 days, the net collection of the film in India, stands at a total of 2.14 crore. Starring Karan Sonawane, the film is hitting the right chords with the audience!

Helmed on a modest budget and targeted directly at youth and family audiences across Maharashtra, the horror comedy might witness another decent jump in the upcoming weekend, which might push the film closer to its budget recovery!

Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, July 31, Bhootam Bhayyam earned 9 lakh at the box office, which is the lowest single-day collection for the film in its entire run. Still with a net collection of 2.14 crore, it has registered a budget recovery of 53.5%. This clearly means that the film is at no risk of finishing at the losing end at the box office anymore!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the Marathi horror comedy (Marathi Net Collection).

Day 1: 22 lakh

Day 2: 57 lakh

Day 3: 69 lakh

Day 4: 17 lakh

Day 5: 26 lakh

Day 6: 14 lakh

Day 7: 9 lakh

Total: 2.14 crore

Sitting at 2.14 crore against a 4 crore budget, Bhootam Bhayyam has crossed the halfway recovery milestone within just 7 days. As it enters its second weekend without major regional competition in Maharashtra, a stable hold over Saturday and Sunday could push its theatrical collections closer to the 3 crore mark, solidifying its chances for a 100% budget recovery!

Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the Marathi horror comedy at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 2.14 crore

India Gross Collection: 2.52 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Budget Recovery: 53.5%

Verdict: Plus

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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