Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Collection Day 4 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bhootam Bhayyam, starring Chhaya Kadam, Karan Sonawane, and Neel Salekar, has cleared its first big test at the Indian box office. After a slow start, followed by good jumps on Saturday and Sunday, the Marathi horror-comedy-thriller has now held up well on its first Monday as well. The hold is a good sign, but the film still has considerable ground to cover before it can be called a safe outing. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy-thriller earned an estimated 17 lakh on day 4, the first Monday. Compared to day 1’s 22 lakh, it showed a drop of just 22.72%, indicating a good hold. Clearing the Monday test with a modest drop is a positive signal for the film going into the rest of the week. Overall, the film has earned 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days, which equals 1.94 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 22 lakh

Day 2 – 57 lakh

Day 3 – 69 lakh

Day 4 – 17 lakh

Total – 1.65 crore

There’s still a long way to go

Bhootam Bhayyam was reportedly made on a budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned 1.65 crore net in 4 days, recovering 41.25% of its budget. The remaining deficit stands at 2.35 crore, and while the film is progressing at a fair pace, there is still considerable distance to cover before it can be called a safe affair.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 1.65 crore

Recovery – 41.25%

Deficit – 2.35 crore

Deficit% – 58.75%

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release could hurt the momentum

Adding to the challenge, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release this Thursday, July 30. A big Hollywood tentpole of that scale will inevitably eat into the show count of smaller regional films, and Bhootam Bhayyam is expected to lose a significant number of screens as a result. That will directly impact the film’s collections heading into its second week, making the current pace even more crucial to sustain before the screen crunch kicks in.

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