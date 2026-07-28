Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 18: Beats Sikandar & Thamma ( Photo Credit – Instagram; T-Series )

Dhamaal 4 continues to do well on the weekdays of its third week. After a good third weekend, the Ajay Devgn-led comedy entertainer held up well on the third Monday, day 18, showing only a moderate drop compared to Friday’s numbers. In the meantime, the film has surpassed three Bollywood biggies at the worldwide box office and is inches away from achieving another milestone. Keep reading for a detailed global report!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

On the third Monday, Dhamaal 4 grossed 1.91 crore in India, while internationally, it added 25 lakh. Overall, the film grossed 2.16 crore worldwide yesterday, down just 26.77% from the third Friday’s 2.95 crore, indicating a healthy hold for a film deep into its third week.

In total, Dhamaal 4 has earned an estimated 187.32 crore gross (158.75 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has grossed 25.2 crore so far. Combining both, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at 212.52 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 158.75 crore

India gross – 187.32 crore

Overseas gross – 25.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 212.52 crore

Surpasses Hichki, Sikandar, and Thamma

With 212.52 crore, Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Rani Mukerji’s Hichki (210.81 crore), Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crore), and Thamma (211.8 crore) at the worldwide box office. After beating these three biggies, it is all set to achieve a milestone for Ajay Devgn.

Set to become Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film globally

Mostly tomorrow (day 20), Dhamaal 4 will beat Shaitaan (216.18 crore) to become Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film globally. Given the film’s current pace and the consistent weekday holds it has been showing, that gap of under 4 crore should be bridged without much trouble.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers globally:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Dhamaal 4 – 212.52 crore (18 days) Singham Returns – 201 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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