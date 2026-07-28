Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th Highest-Grossing Film( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan dropped considerably on the first Monday, which isn’t surprising, as audience feedback has been mixed to negative. Despite a drop, it grossed almost 16 crore worldwide yesterday, and in the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Master, which was released during the COVID scare. With this, it has become Vijay’s 7th-highest-grossing film ever.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

On the first Monday, day 5, the political thriller grossed 11.98 crore in India, while internationally, it did a business of 4 crore. Overall, it grossed 15.98 crore yesterday, a huge 66.54% drop from day 4’s 47.76 crore. Compared to day 1’s 77.89 crore, it suffered a massive 79.48% drop. In total, the film has earned 159.19 crore gross (134.9 crore net) in India. In the overseas market, it has earned 75.5 crore gross so far. Combining both, the 5-day worldwide box office collection is 234.69 crore gross.

From the present position, it seems Jana Nayagan might hit the 300 crore mark globally, which will be some sort of achievement considering the unfavorable word of mouth. Post that, the film won’t be able to score much, thus emerging as a major disappointment.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 134.9 crore

India gross – 159.19 crore

Overseas gross – 75.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 234.69 crore

Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th highest-grossing film

With 234.69 crore, Jana Nayagan has surpassed Master (225.88 crore) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Today, on day 6, it’ll beat Sarkar (237.26 crore) to secure the 6th spot.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers globally.

Leo – 606.42 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Varisu – 299.2 crore Bigil – 296.08 crore Mersal – 253.45 crore Sarkar – 237.26 crore Jana Nayagan – 234.69 crore (5 days) Master – 225.88 crore Beast – 218.69 crore Theri – 158.8 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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