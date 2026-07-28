Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 18: Holds Well On 3rd Monday, Beats Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2( Photo Credit – T-Series /Prime Video)

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, dropped below the 2 crore mark for the first time at the Indian box office. After a decent-to-good third weekend, the film was expected to show a natural drop on the third Monday, and that’s what happened. Although collections fell below 2 crore net, the hold was good, given a drop of less than 40% from the third Friday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

The Bollywood adventure-comedy film scored an estimated 1.5 crore on the third Monday, day 18. Compared to the third Friday, day 15’s 2.29 crore showed a 34.49% drop, indicating a good hold. Overall, the film has earned 158.63 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 187.18 crore gross. From here, it is expected to score the lifetime total of 170-175 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 99.09 crore

Week 2 – 44.24 crore

Day 15 – 2.29 crore

Day 16 – 4.79 crore

Day 17 – 6.72 crore

Day 18 – 1.5 crore

Total – 158.63 crore

Dhamaal 4 surpasses Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2!

With 158.63 crore, Dhamaal 4 surpassed Dabangg 2 (158.5 crore) at the Indian box office, and in the coming days, it will also go past Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (165 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crore). It is likely to surpass Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crore) as well, but Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (179.3 crore) remains out of reach.

To wrap up as Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film in India

Currently, Dhamaal 4 is Ajay Devgn’s 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office and is likely to finish in the same position, as Raid 2 looks unbeatable.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.5 crore Singham Again – 270.6 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Dhamaal 4 – 158.63 crore (18 days) Total Dhamaal – 154.3 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Singham Returns – 141 crore Golmaal 3 – 106 crore

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Crashes On Monday, Yet Becomes Thalapathy Vijay’s 7th Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News