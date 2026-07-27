Welcome to the Jungle Ends Its Journey On BMS As Akshay Kumar’s 4th Best Selling Film Post-COVID! (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Ahmed Khan’s multi-starrer comic extravaganza Welcome To The Jungle has officially wrapped up its theatrical journey, leaving behind an impressive trail on BookMyShow. Led by Khiladi Akshay Kumar alongside a massive ensemble cast, the fourth installment of the iconic comedy franchise worked on nostalgia and family audience pull.

As the film concludes its run at the ticket window, the final closing numbers are worth applause, with lifetime ticket sales of 2.34 million on BMS, officially securing 2 major milestones for Akshay Kumar. In fact, the film has now entered the top 5 ticket sales for the actor as well as Bollywood films in 2026 on BMS.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

Welcome to the Jungle registered a ticket sale of 2.34 million. It has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-selling film on BookMyShow in the post-pandemic era. It comfortably surpassed his courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 (2.04M) and actioner Sky Force (1.99M), while sitting right behind Housefull 5 (2.4M).

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-selling films, ranked as per BMS sales.

Bhooth Bangla: 3.38 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Housefull 5: 2.4 Million Welcome To The Jungle: 2.34 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.04 Million Sky Force: 1.99 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K Mission Raniganj: 730K Khel Khel Mein: 560K

5th Highest-Selling Bollywood Film Of 2026 On BMS

The year 2026 has witnessed some really good films in Bollywood. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar‘s comedy film has found a spot as the fifth highest-selling Bollywood film of 2026 on BMS.

Check out Bollywood’s top 5 highest-selling films on BMS in 2026.

Dhurandhar 2: 18.37 Million Border 2: 5.41 Million Bhooth Bangla: 3.38 Million Dhamaal 4: 2.58 Million Welcome To The Jungle: 2.34 Million

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is the only actor to hold two spots in the list of the top 5 highest-selling Bollywood films of 2026 on BMS.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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