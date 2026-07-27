Box Office: Bobby Deol’s Post-COVID Villain Innings Strikes Gold! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga unleashed Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal, it didn’t just spark a massive career revival for Lord Bobby; it surprisingly gave pan-Indian cinema its most terrifying, suave, and box office-shattering antagonist of this decade. Ever since Bobby Deol entered the negative space Jamal Kudu-ing at the box office, he has turned the quintessential villain of Indian Cinema, ruling across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Cinema!

Now, with his latest antagonist turn in Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan, Dharmendra’s younger son has hit a personal box office milestone, crossing the 1500 crore mark globally, playing a villain in his post-COVID innings.

Bobby Deol Box Office As A Villain

Post-COVID, Bobby Deol has appeared in five films where he has played the baddie. With Jana Nayagan joining BD’s baddie club, the superstar has hit a total gross collection of 1578.61 crore worldwide. His reign of terror starts from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s toxic world to YRF’s Spy Universe!

The actor needs just 21.39 crore more to officially breach the 1600 Crore worldwide gross mark. With both Jana Nayagan and YRF’s Spy Universe entry Alpha still actively adding numbers to their theatrical totals globally, Bobby is expected to breeze past the 1,600 crore benchmark before the end of their theatrical runs.

What makes Bobby Deol’s second innings so remarkable is his sheer versatility across languages. Directors down South and in Bollywood are offering him meaty roles, whether it’s battling Suriya in Kanguva, or taking on Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna in Telugu cinema, or standing tall with Thalapathy Vijay in his grand farewell outing.

Check out the lifetime collection of all films of Bobby Deol as a villain, post-COVID (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Animal: 910.72 crore

Kanguva: 107.20 crore

Daaku Maharaaj: 125.75 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.4 crore

Alpha: 98.9 crore*

Jana Nayagan: 218.71 crore*

Total: 1578.61 crore

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters!

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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