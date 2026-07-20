Jana Nayagan Day Wise Box Office Collection( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Nayagan box office at a glance

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 23. As of 11 am IST on July 20, it has grossed 9.58 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 1 advance bookings.

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Jana Nayagan Day Wise Box Office Collection( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan at the India box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection

Jana Nayagan box office — Frequently asked questions

What is the budget of Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

Who is in the cast of Jana Nayagan, and who directed it?

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is directed by H Vinoth.