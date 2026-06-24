Welcome to the Jungle Day Wise Box Office Collection(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Welcome to the Jungle Box office at a glance

Welcome To The Jungle has sold 14,200 tickets through advance booking at the Indian box office, grossing 24.3 lakh. The numbers are at a decent, unhurried pace right now, but context is key here: only 2,940 shows have been listed so far. With the film arriving on June 26 and more shows expected to be added over the next 24 hours, the pre-sales total will grow significantly from the current figure.

Starring Akshay Kumar and an entire clan of comic actors, the film is directed by Ahmed Khan and will be showcased with paid previews on June 25.

Note: The daily numbers will be added once the film arrives in the theaters.

Welcome to the jungle Box Office(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome to the Jungle at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Worldwide Gross Change Cumulative Collection Day 1

Welcome To The Jungle Box office — Frequently asked questions

Who is in the cast of Welcome to The Jungle?

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal.

Who is the director of Welcome To The Jungle?

The Hindi-language action adventure comedy film is directed by Ahmed Khan and written by late Neeraj Vora.

How much did Welcome Part 1 earn at the box office?

The first part of the franchise Welcome was released in 2007. It earned a net collection of 71.25 crore and worldwide gross collection of 117.91 crore.

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How much did Welcome Part 2 earn at the box office?

The second instalment of the franchise Welcome Back was released in 2015. It earned a net collection of 97 crore and worldwide gross collection of 168 crore.

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