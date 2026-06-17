Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Day Wise Box Office Collection

Box Office at a glance

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the Varun Dhawan starrer romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan, collected 54.58 crore net in its 11-day run at the Indian box office. The film opened to 8.65 crore and peaked at 10.76 crore on Sunday, day 3, before a sharp weekday drop, pointing to a heavily weekend-dependent run.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at the Indian box office so far

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai registered a good start of 8.65 crore. During the 3-day opening weekend, it scored a healthy 28.51 crore. During the weekdays, it saw fair numbers, adding 15.02 crore between day 4 and day 7. Overall, it concluded its 7-day opening week at 43.53 at the Indian box office.

It started the second week on an ordinary note by scoring 2.35 crore on the second Friday, day 8. It displayed a decent jump on day 10 and day 11, adding 2.35 crore and 3.25 crore, respectively. Overall, during the second weekend, the film scored 9.55 crore. On the second Monday, day 11, the film dropped below the 2 crore mark, scoring 1.5 crore. In total, the Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer has earned 54.58 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days.

What does it mean going forward?

54.58 crore net in India in 11 days is a decent number for a film carrying a reported budget of 70 crore, but there’s still some work to be done, as it must earn 70 crore net. Let’s see how it fares in the coming days, as it will decide the film’s verdict.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai at the Indian box office:

Day Collection Day 1 8.65 crore Day 2 9.1 crore Day 3 10.76 crore Day 4 3.96 crore Day 5 4.52 crore Day 6 3.57 crore Day 7 2.97 crore Day 8 2.35 crore Day 9 3.25 crore Day 10 3.95 crore Day 11 1.5 crore Total 54.58

Disclaimer: All box office figures quoted are net India collections based on early estimates and industry tracking, and are subject to revision. Budget figures are sourced from media reports and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office — Frequently asked questions

What is the opening day collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected 8.65 crore net in India on its opening day, day 1.

What is the opening weekend collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film collected 28.51 crore net in India over its first weekend — 8.65 crore on Friday, 9.1 crore on Saturday, and 10.76 crore on Sunday.

What is the total Week 1 box office collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has netted 43.53 crore in India across its first week.

Who is in the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and who directed it?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan, with Varun Dhawan in the lead alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai a success or a failure?

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A verdict is still awaited. With a reported budget of 70 crore, the film is yet to recover its entire cost through domestic earnings. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 70 crore net at the Indian box office. A score of above 70 crore net will make it a success.

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