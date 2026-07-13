Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor’s Alpha stayed lukewarm even during its second weekend. The female spy action thriller is chasing the 100 crore club worldwide, but it may take some time to achieve the milestone. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is also now facing another major obstacle: Dhamaal 4. Scroll below for the day 10 update!
Crosses 25 crore mark overseas
Despite the mixed reactions, the journey has been decent overseas. Of course, it is a disappointment compared to the other films in YRF’s spy universe. But it must keep adding moolah to the kitty, and that is the only sigh of relief.
In 10 days, Alpha has collected 25.82 crore gross at the international box office. It will soon leave behind Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2025 release, Thamma, which earned 26.5 crore gross overseas.
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Set to hit the 90 crore mark worldwide!
At the worldwide box office, the cumulative total stands at 89.46 crore gross. Alpha has surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore) among the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. However, Dhamaal 4 has now overtaken it, keeping it at the 9th spot as earlier.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 187.38 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 165.55 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 94.25 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 93.3 crore
- Alpha – 89.46 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary
- India net: 54.05 crore
- India gross: 63.77 crore
- Overseas gross: 25.82 crore
- Worldwide gross: 89.59 crore
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 31: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Is Now The 8th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
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