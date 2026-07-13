Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor’s Alpha stayed lukewarm even during its second weekend. The female spy action thriller is chasing the 100 crore club worldwide, but it may take some time to achieve the milestone. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is also now facing another major obstacle: Dhamaal 4. Scroll below for the day 10 update!

Crosses 25 crore mark overseas

Despite the mixed reactions, the journey has been decent overseas. Of course, it is a disappointment compared to the other films in YRF’s spy universe. But it must keep adding moolah to the kitty, and that is the only sigh of relief.

In 10 days, Alpha has collected 25.82 crore gross at the international box office. It will soon leave behind Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s 2025 release, Thamma, which earned 26.5 crore gross overseas.