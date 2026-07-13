Box Office: Maddock Films Crosses 2100 Crore Net In The Post-COVID Era, Thanks To Cocktail 2( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)

Maddock Films has impressed everyone with its rise in the post-COVID era. One after another, the production house has delivered success stories at the Indian box office. Of all theatrical releases, six films crossed the 100 crore net collection mark, and of these, two surpassed the 600 crore milestone. The list of 100 crore net grossers also includes Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, which has also helped the production house to cross the 2100 crore mark in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Maddock Films is on a roll in the post-COVID era

So far, Maddock has had 13 theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. It started with Bhediya, which scored 65.84 crore. It was followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s 88 crore. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video raked in dismal 65 lakh, followed by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s 87 crore. Munjya was its first-ever 100-crore net grosser post-pandemic, with a collection of 108 crore.

Stree 2 was an all-time blockbuster, scoring a mammoth 627.5 crore. After Stree 2, Sky Force scored 134.93 crore. Maddock’s eighth release, Chhaava, stunned everyone by amassing a mammoth 615.39 crore. It was followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf’s 74.81 crore and Param Sundari’s 54.85 crore. Thamma earned 157.05 crore, while Ikkis scored 36.25 crore. With 12 releases, Maddock Films scored a cumulative net collection of 2029.34 crore at the Indian box office.

Cocktail 2 helps Maddock cross the 2100 crore mark

Maddock Films’ latest release, Cocktail 2, is still running in theaters, and in 24 days, it has earned 104.1 crore net. Including this, the cumulative total of the production house in the post-COVID era now stands at 2133.44 crore net. So, as we can see, the rom-com has helped Maddock go past the 2100 crore mark in net collections.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Maddock’s post-COVID releases (net):

Bhediya – 65.84 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crore

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video – 65 lakh

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore

Munjya – 108 crore

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore

Sky Force – 134.93 crore

Chhaava – 615.39 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crore

Param Sundari – 54.85 crore

Thamma – 157.05 crore

Ikkis – 36.25 crore

Cocktail 2 – 104.1 crore

Total – 2133.44 crore

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