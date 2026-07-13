Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 has packed a solid weekend at the Indian box office. It surpassed all our expectations, leaving Welcome To The Jungle behind. But that’s not it; the adventure comedy now also ranks as the 7th highest Bollywood film of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official figures, Dhamaal 4 collected 28.40 crore net on day 3. It registered its highest-single day, witnessing another impressive 22% growth in the last 24 hours. Safe to say, Indra Kumar’s directorial gave all its competitors a run for their money.

The opening weekend collection in India has wrapped up at 67.21 crore. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 79.30 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.50 crore

Day 2: 23.31 crore

Day 3: 28.40 crore

Total: 67.21 crore

Beats Welcome To The Jungle’s opening weekend

The streak of success begins! Dhamaal 4 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle to register the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It remained only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Dhamaal 4: 67.21 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore

Now 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Ajay Devgn’s film also made a smashing entry into the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It crossed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Main Vaapas Aaunga to secure the 7th spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 133.4 crore Cocktail 2: 104.1 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Dhamaal 4: 67.21 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 62.12 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 67.21 crore

India gross: 79.30 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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