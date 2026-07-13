Alpha Box Office Collection Day 10: Surpasses The Kerala Story 2( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, had an underwhelming second weekend at the Indian box office. Yes, growth was observed on Saturday and Sunday, but it wasn’t significant. Setting the disappointing numbers aside, the positive takeaway is that the biggie surpassed The Kerala Story 2‘s lifetime collection and aims to enter Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller scored an estimated 2.1 crore on the second Sunday, day 10. Compared to day 9’s 2.05 crore, it displayed a limited growth of just 2.43%. Overall, during the second weekend, the film did business of 5.45 crore, a huge drop of 84.2% from the first weekend’s 34.5 crore. In total, it has earned 53.85 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 63.54 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.3 crore

Day 9 – 2.05 crore

Day 10 – 2.1 crore

Total – 53.85 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of 2026

With 53.85 crore, Alpha has surpassed The Kerala Story 2 (53.3 crore). The Alia Bhatt and Shavari starrer now needs to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (b) to become Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Since Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is only 5.44 crore away, the spy action thriller will definitely claim the 10th spot in the next few days.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 131.5 crore* Cocktail 2 – 103.89 crore* O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Dhamaal 4 – 67-68 crore* Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 61.14 crore* Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore

(*denotes the film is still running in theaters)

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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