Lenin Box Office Collection Day 3: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Crosses 25 Crore In India( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akhil Akkineni is surely on cloud nine. After 11 years of waiting, Akhil finally has a desirable box office result with his latest release, Lenin. The actor made a comeback to the big screen after three years. He was last seen in the film Agent (2023), following which he suffered a physical injury. Now, the actor is back on the big screen with a Telugu commercial drama. The box office numbers prove that Akhil has finally made an impression on audiences.

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 3

Akhil Akkineni’s film has seen a steady rise in box office numbers during its opening weekend. The film opened to 7.15 crore net in India, and on Sunday, it registered earnings of 9.65 crore. The total net collection in India for the film’s opening weekend now stands at 25.45 crore. On Sunday, the film saw a growth of 11.6% from Saturday’s 8.65 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Lenin

Day 1: 7.15 crore

Day 2: 8.65 crore

Day 3: 9.65 crore

Total: 25.45 crore

This total marks the biggest opening weekend of Akhil Akkineni’s career. Meanwhile, Akhil’s last film, Agent, was a box office disaster. The film, made on a budget of 85 crore, collected approximately 10 crore net in India. Akhil’s latest film, Lenin, managed to cross the 10 crore mark at the box office in less than 2 days.

Lenin WorldWide Collection

On Sunday, Lenin also registered decent collections in the overseas market. The film made 2 crore outside India, bringing the total to 7.8 crore. The total worldwide gross collection of Lenin now stands at 37.07 crore.

More About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburur, the film has been co-produced by Akhil’s superstar father Nagarjuna Akkieni. The film, which also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, follows the story of an orphan boy raised by a village head’s family. The narrative around the child and the family unfolded against the backdrop of a real-life traditional week-long festival called the Bharatham Jatara. The film heavily uses refernces to the Ramayan and the Mahabharata.

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