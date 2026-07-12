Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s Swansong Not His First Film To Get A Rating (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay, now addressed as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has one more reason to celebrate. After a long 6-month wait, his swansong, Jana Nayagan, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was supposed to be released in January this year, marking the end of Vijay’s acting career and his entry into politics. However, due to censorship issues, the film was delayed. In the meantime, Vijay’s party won a majority in the election, and the actor became the state’s Chief Minister.

Jana Nayagan Gets A Certificate

Thalapathy Vijay has confirmed that his upcoming film has received an A Certificate from the Censor Board. The film has reportedly received certification due to its violent content. However, this is not the first time that Vijay’s film has received an A Certification. In 2002, Vijay’s film Bagavathi was the first, and remains the only, film to have an A certificate.

About Bagavathi Box Office

So, did having an A certificate affect the box-office numbers for Vijay’s film? The actoir enjoys a massive audience, most of whom are youth. Over the years, his fan base has only grown stronger. While the average age of his audience has grown, he still commands a loyal fan base among the youth. Back in 2002, Vijay had more of a youth appeal. So, did Bagavathi getting an A rating affect its box office performance?

Bagavathi, directed by A Venkatesh, was released in theatres on November 4, 2002, to coincide with Diwali. The film clashed with actor Ajith’s Villain. The film’s worldwide gross stood at 15.65 crore. On the other hand, Ajith’s Villain earned a worldwide gross of 35 crore at the end of its run. Ajith won the clash, but it was not all a loss for Vijay.



While Bagavathi was not a massive hit, it marked Vijay’s transition into a mass-action hero and has since gained a cult following for its songs and stunt sequences.

Challenges for Jana Nayagan

Audiences have come a long way since 2002, and the A rating might no longer hamper a film’s box office numbers. Vijay’s audience has also grown with time. While Jana Nayagan has the emotional advantage of being Vijay’s last film, it can also be negatively affected by the piracy incident it faced in April this year. Reportedly, the film was viewed online by 1.2 crore people.

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