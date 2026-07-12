Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 23: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Delivers A Hit With 81% Jump On 4th Saturday

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 23: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Delivers 2nd Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2026! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram is finally a hit and the third Telugu film of the year to secure the hit verdict at the box office. It is about to wrap up its theatrical run, but it is still hitting the remaining milestones. In 23 days, the film has collected a total of 60.46 crore at the box office.

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s film secured a hit verdict, with a 101.5% return on investment in 23 days. It is now the second-most profitable Telugu film of the year, after Couple Friendly!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 23

On the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, July 11, Maa Inti Bangaaram witnessed a 81.4% jump at the box office compared to the previous day and earned 49 lakh. The film registered a steady 27 lakh on its fourth Friday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 33.70 crore

Week 2: 20.25 crore

Week 3: 5.75 crore

Day 22: 27 lakh

Day 23: 49 lakh

Total: 60.46 crore

By surpassing the 60-crore net milestone, the film has generated a clean profit of 30.46 crore, yielding a spectacular 101.53% Return on Investment. It has officially become only the 3rd clean Telugu hit of 2026, following the massive runs of Anaganaga Oka Raju and Couple Friendly.

Helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, the official synopsis of Maa Inti Bangaaram says, “Through both her moments of fear and bravery, a woman discovers that embracing her vulnerabilities is as vital to her inner strength as facing challenges head-on.” The film is currently rated 8.5 on IMDb, and also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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