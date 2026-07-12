Alpha Box Office Collection Day 9: Hits 50 Crore, Now Only 1.56 Crore Shy Of Bollywood’s Top 10 Grossers Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has already sealed its fate at the Indian box office as a major disappointment, and now, it is trying to reach a respectable total. On the second Saturday, the film showed healthy growth, but overall collections were on the low side. In the meantime, it has scored a half-century in net collections, thus coming a step closer to Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller scored 2.05 crore on the second Saturday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s 1.3 crore, it has displayed a jump of 57.69%. Overall, it has earned 51.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 61.06 crore gross. Today, on day 10, it is expected to grow further and earn 2.3-2.4 crore, thus concluding the second weekend at 54.05-54.15 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.3 crore

Day 9 – 2.05 crore

Total – 51.75 crore

Set to enter Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India

With 51.75 crore, Alpha has got a step closer to entering Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office. To enter the list, it must surpass The Kerala Story 2 (53.3 crore), which is just 1.55 crore away. So, with just 1.56 crore more, it’ll become Bollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of the year in India. The feat will be achieved today.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 131.5 crore Cocktail 2 – 103.89 crore O’Romeo – 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 61.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 61.14 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore The Kerala Story 2 – 53.3 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

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