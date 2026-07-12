Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Continues To Perform Well At Box Office( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tamil-language film Gatta Kusthi 2 has shown no signs of slowing down as it enters its second week. The film starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi has registered massive growth on its second Saturday compared to its second Friday. The film is now very close to entering the safe zone. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film has been benefiting from positive word of mouth.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

The comedy sports drama has surely struck a chord with the audience. On its second Saturday, the film earned 3.2 crore. This was a sharp 93% hike from its second Friday collection of 1.65 crore. As a result, the film’s total net collection in India is currently 26.95 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Week 1: 22.1 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 3.2 crore

Total: 26.95 crore

With this total, Gatta Kusthi 2 is now just 5 lakh away from entering the safe zone. The film was made on a budget of 27 crore. The film will comfortably cross the mark on its second Sunday. Henceforth, the film will aim to achieve hit status by making 100% profit at the box office.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Worldwide Collection

On day 9, the overseas market contributed 1 crore. This brought the total overseas collection to 7. 25 crore. This pushes the worldwide collection to 38.19 crore.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

The recently released film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu play husband and wife, with one a wrestler and the other a house husband. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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