Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Vishnu Vishal Film Ends Opening Week Successfully ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2 has completed a week at the box office. The film was released in theatres on July 3. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, the film has been directed by Chella Ayyavu. So far, the film has consistently performed well in its first week, inching closer to entering the safe zone.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Opening Week

The comedy sports drama earned 1.75 crore on day 7 with 2074 screens in India. Throughout the week, the film saw only minuscule drops, which is quite normal for weekday collections. With Thursday’s collection, the total for the film comes up to 22.1 crore net in India. Naturally, India’s total gross collections at the end of week 1 are 25.38 crore. The film’s worldwide gross after opening week was 30.88 crore.

Gatta Kusthi 2 was made on a modest budget of 27 crore. Which means the film has recovered 81% of its budget by the end of the opening week. Most likely in its second weekend, the film will recover its budget and enter the safe zone.

Day-wise collection of Gatta Kusthi 2

Day 1: 2.7 crore

Day 2: 4.95 crore

Day 3: 6.2 crore

Day 4: 2.35 crore

Day 5: 2.2 crore

Day 6: 1.95 crore

Day 7: 1.75 crore

Week 1 total: 22.1 crore

Gatta Kusthi 2 Producer Gifts Vishnu Vishal A Car

On Thursday, the team of Gatta Kusthi 2 hosted a success party in Chennai to celebrate the film’s box-office performance. During the event, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh made a special gesture towards lead actor Vishnu Vishal. As a token of appreciation for the actor’s contribution to the film, the producer gifted him a brand-new BMW 3 Series luxury car. He also announced the gift at the event and personally handed over the car keys to Vishnu.

Gatta Kusthi 2 is also Vishnu Vishal’s career’s biggest hit. In five days, the film beat its previous commercial success, Ratsasan.

At the success meet, producer Ishari K Ganesh also gifted director Chella Ayyavu with a 10-gram gold coin and a gold bracelet. He also gave technicians with 40 grams of silver coins.

More about Gatta Kusthi 2

The film takes the story forward from its 2022 prequel. Aishwarya and Vishnu plays wife and husband and now have a child. The sequel focuses on the couple’s married life after welcoming their daughter, Mathi Malar (played by Zara Zyanna). The couple has a difference in parenting styles, which costs Aishwarya her wrestling career and begins to crack their relationship. The film explores these conflicts in the nuclear family.

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