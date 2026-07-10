Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 14 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as a profitable affair at the Indian box office. The record-breaking spree continues as it is now competing amongst the top 100 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office. In the last 24 hours, Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed Gangubai Kathiawadi. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn in its second week?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle collected 33.69 crore net in its second week. It added 2.11 crore to the kitty on day 14, witnessing a 8% drop compared to 2.28 crore garnered the previous day. The hold had been good so far, but starting today, it will face competition from Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4.

The total box office collection in India stands at 128.90 crore net after 14 days. Made on a budget of 125 crore, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon co-starrer has registered returns of 3.90 crore. It is a plus affair!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Total: 128.90 crore

Beats Gangubai Kathiwadi!

Akshay Kumar starrer is now competing against the top 100 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office. It is climbing up the ladder with each passing day. Welcome To The Jungle has now left behind Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (128.89 crore) to gain the 97th spot.

Today, the action adventure comedy is competing against Airlift (129 crore), Stree (129.67 crore), and Sikandar (129.95 crore).

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 128.90 crore

ROI: 3.12%

India gross: 152.10 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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