Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1: Will Ajay Devgn Secure The Biggest Opening Day For The Franchise! (Photo Credit – Instagram)



Bollywood’s one of the most beloved groups of misfits is back to trigger a massive laughter riot across the country! Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is arriving in the theaters on July 10, 2026, and while family audiences have expectations for a clean comedy entertainer, the producers might have their eyes locked on the box office numbers for the fourth installment of this franchise!

Dhamaal franchise is one of the funniest Bollywood offerings, and the fourth installment is looking at one of the cleanest and brightest opening day records that should change the stats and figures of the opening records of this franchise!

Dhamaal Box Office Opening Day 1

Ajay Devgn‘s film is expected to open in the range of 15 – 17 crore at the box office, but it needs only 16.5 crore to turn into the biggest opener of this franchise! Currently, the spot is owned by the third installment, Total Dhamaal, which opened at 16.5 crore when it was released in 2019.

The franchise started as a modest mid-budget comedy back in 2007 with the first installment, Dhamaal! But the gags worked, and it arrived with a sequel in 2011, which worked brilliantly yet again, pushing for a threequel in 2019! Interestingly, all three Dhamaal films managed to secure a plus verdict for themselves, recovering their entire budget!

Check out the opening day numbers of all the films of the Dhamaal franchise at the box office (India Net Collection).

Dhamaal: 2.38 crore

Double Dhamaal: 7.56 crore

Total Dhamaal: 16.5 crore

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the “Treasure of Life,” facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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