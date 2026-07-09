Alia Bhatt Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor’s Alpha isn’t witnessing the fate one expected. YRF’s female spy action thriller has slowed down within the first week of its theatrical run. It is yet to cross the 75 crore mark worldwide. Scroll below for the day 6 worldwide update!

Crosses the 20 crore mark overseas

The word-of-mouth has remained mixed, but Alpha has managed to collect 21.60 crore gross in 6 days of its overseas run. The pace has been decent in the international markets, if one considers competition from Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2. However, it is hands down the biggest disappointment in the YRF spy universe, landing as the lowest-grossing film ever.

Moves past the 75 crore mark worldwide

At the worldwide box office, Alpha has garnered 75.65 crore gross in 6 days. It has moved past the 75 crore mark, but one expected the spy action thriller to enter the 100 crore club by now. The next target is to beat Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (77.12 crore) and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally. That milestone will finally be unlocked today.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt starrer has also surpassed her 2015 film, Shaandaar, which grossed 73.26 crore gross worldwide. It is now chasing the worldwide lifetime of Udta Punjab (97.03 crore). But there’s a long way to go if it has to enter her top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. It must earn over 119.58 crore and beat Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which will take some time.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 45.8 crore

India gross: 54.05 crore

Overseas gross: 21.60 crore

Worldwide gross: 75.65 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.



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