Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13( Photo Credit – Facebook/Prime Video)

Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle has recovered 100% of its reported budget. It has entered the safe zone, officially gaining the success verdict. But that’s not it; the action-adventure comedy has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Rustom in India. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 Collection

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle added 2.68 crore net to its collection on day 13. It witnessed a 19.51% drop after the second discounted Tuesday. The momentum has been stable, despite competition from Alpha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Cocktail 2.

Starting tomorrow, Dhamaal 4 joins the box office battle. But there’s little to worry about as Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani co-starrer is already a success. The cumulative total in India reaches 127.51 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 150.46 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Day 8: 4.95 crore

Day 9: 7.92 crore

Day 10: 10.44 crore

Day 11: 2.98 crore

Day 12: 3.33 crore

Day 13: 2.68 crore

Total: 127.51 crore

Welcome To The Jungle is a success!

The action-adventure comedy was made on a reported budget of 125 crore. In 13 days, it has recovered the total cost, entering the safe zone. Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films’ production has officially gained the success verdict. It now begins its journey of profit minting!

Beats Rustom

Welcome To The Jungle recently entered the top 100 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office. In the last 24 hours, it has crossed Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (126.58 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Rustom (127.49 crore) to gain the 98th spot.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 127.51 crore

ROI: 2%

India gross: 150.46 crore

Verdict: Success

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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