Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle has recovered 100% of its reported budget. It has entered the safe zone, officially gaining the success verdict. But that’s not it; the action-adventure comedy has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Rustom in India. Scroll below for the day 13 report!
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 Collection
According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle added 2.68 crore net to its collection on day 13. It witnessed a 19.51% drop after the second discounted Tuesday. The momentum has been stable, despite competition from Alpha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Cocktail 2.
Starting tomorrow, Dhamaal 4 joins the box office battle. But there’s little to worry about as Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani co-starrer is already a success. The cumulative total in India reaches 127.51 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 150.46 crore.
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Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 95.21 crore
- Day 8: 4.95 crore
- Day 9: 7.92 crore
- Day 10: 10.44 crore
- Day 11: 2.98 crore
- Day 12: 3.33 crore
- Day 13: 2.68 crore
Total: 127.51 crore
Welcome To The Jungle is a success!
The action-adventure comedy was made on a reported budget of 125 crore. In 13 days, it has recovered the total cost, entering the safe zone. Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films’ production has officially gained the success verdict. It now begins its journey of profit minting!
Beats Rustom
Welcome To The Jungle recently entered the top 100 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office. In the last 24 hours, it has crossed Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (126.58 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Rustom (127.49 crore) to gain the 98th spot.
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 Summary
- Budget: 125 crore
- India net: 127.51 crore
- ROI: 2%
- India gross: 150.46 crore
- Verdict: Success
Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.
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Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 19: Beats Tere Ishk Mein & Emerges As Kriti Sanon’s 4th Highest-Grosser Ever!
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