Welcome Franchise Worldwide Box Office Collection! (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar has redeemed himself at the box office, as he’s all set to deliver his second consecutive success of 2026. The multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle has emerged as the highest-grossing film of the Welcome franchise. It is now inches away from pushing the cumulative collection into the 500 crore club. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Welcome franchise at the worldwide box office

Back in 2007, Welcome earned massive success not only in India but worldwide. It had collected an impressive 70.15 crore net at the domestic box office, which converted to 97.43 crore gross. At the overseas box office, it earned another 20.48 crore gross. The global total wrapped up at 117.91 crore.

The sequel, Welcome Back, further climbed up the ladder. John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar starrer garnered 167.37 crore gross worldwide. This included a domestic gross of 134.29 crore, while the remaining 33.08 crore came from overseas circuits.

The latest installment, Welcome To The Jungle, has surpassed both its predecessors in only 12 days. The action-adventure comedy amassed 178.2 crore gross globally. Around 147.29 crore came from India, while international circuits have contributed 30.91 crore gross.

It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar’s latest film is yet to beat Welcome Back at the overseas box office. But with a higher domestic total, it has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Welcome Franchise Worldwide Collection

Combining the global collection of the three films, the worldwide total stands at 463.48 crore gross. Welcome To The Jungle is still running in theatres. It needs to earn 36.52 crore gross more to help the franchise enter the 500 crore club. Ahmed Khan‘s directorial will witness a huge obstacle with the arrival of Dhamaal 4 on July 10. Only time will tell if it still manages to cover the margin.

Check out the worldwide breakdown of the franchise (gross earnings):

Welcome: 117.91 crore Welcome Back: 167.37 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 178.2 crore

Total: 463.48 crore

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