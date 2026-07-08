LCU To End? Here Are 3 Things You Must Know (Photo Credit: Netflix/Youtube/Sun Pictures)

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is one of the biggest film franchises in Indian cinema today. The universe comprises several interconnected action thrillers featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry. While every film has expanded the universe with new characters and sequel setups, recent reports suggested that the LCU would come to an end after the release of Raghava Lawrence’s Benz.

Lokesh’s LCU currently includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The universe primarily revolves around covert law enforcement agencies and vigilante groups battling powerful underground drug cartels. It all began with Kaithi (2019), starring Karthi. This was followed by Vikram, headlined by Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, and later Leo, starring Vijay. Up next in the franchise is Benz, featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead. Additionally, Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a standalone Rolex film are also in the pipeline.

Is LCU Coming To An End?

The rumours left fans heartbroken, especially since many have been eagerly awaiting the sequels to Kaithi and Vikram.

However, according to a report by Galatta, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently addressed the speculation during an event and clarified the future of the LCU.

‘I Will Shut My Production House, Not The LCU’

Speaking at the event, Lokesh dismissed the rumours and made it clear that there was no question of ending the cinematic universe.

“There was buzz going around that the LCU was closed and all. I would close G Squad (his production house) if it came to it, but I cannot close the LCU. First of all, I didn’t even name it; it was a tag given by fans online, and I just adopted it. I’m still following it now.”

His statement effectively put an end to speculation surrounding the franchise’s future.

LCU Line-Up Of Films

Furthermore, Lokesh assured fans that all the projects he has planned within the universe will move forward.

He said:”I cannot come out and abruptly say, ‘No, I am not making any more films in the LCU.’ Be it Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, or the standalone Rolex film, these are all my commitments. The LCU is not closed; it will continue. After I finish Allu Arjun sir’s film, I will work on it. Also, Benz, under my production banner, is happening, and that is also a part of the LCU.”

All About Benz

Meanwhile, Benz will serve as the fourth installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The action thriller is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, while Lokesh Kanagaraj is backing the project as producer.

The film stars Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan in the lead roles. Additionally, it marks Nivin Pauly’s debut in the LCU, with the actor set to play the primary antagonist, Walter. With a new villain entering the franchise and multiple sequels already in development, Benz is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the LCU rather than concluding it.

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