Jr NTR x Trivikram Film: Faces Backlash Even Before Shoot Begins( Photo Credit – Facebook)

In June, actor Jr NTR announced his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas. The actor-director duo has reunited after eight years, having last collaborated on the 2018 blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Their upcoming project is reportedly a mythological spectacle based on Lord Murugan.

However, soon after the announcement, the film landed in controversy.

Why Is Jr NTR’s Upcoming Film Facing Backlash?

A line from producer Naga Vamsi’s announcement post on X has triggered an online debate.

Sharing the first-look poster, Naga Vamsi wrote:

“Born in the North.

Forged in the Heartland.

Worshipped in the South.

Now… A tale destined to belong to the universe.”

The phrase “Born in the North” has not gone down well with a section of social media users. Among those who objected was Tamil Nadu politician and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman. He issued a strongly worded statement on X, criticizing the makers and warning them of severe consequences if the film distorts historical and cultural facts. He also threatened to prevent the film’s release in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the film has not yet gone on floors, and the makers have not officially revealed its storyline. However, based on the first-look poster, many have assumed that the film is based on Lord Murugan, with Jr NTR portraying the deity.

Additionally, the poster features a Sanskrit verse that has been identified as being from Adi Shankaracharya’s Subrahmanya Bhujangam, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Seeman’s Objection

In his statement, Seeman warned that anyone attempting to “distort the history” of Lord Murugan or “demean Tamilians” would face “severe consequences.”

Furthermore, he alleged that communities “lacking distinct identities, cultural elements, worship methods and divine traditions” had, over time, appropriated Tamil deities.

He asserted that Lord Murugan’s roots lie deeply within Tamil culture.

“From time immemorial, the most ancient, primal god of Tamils, inseparably intertwined with Tamil culture and way of life: Lord Muruga Peruman. He, too, the great Tamil race will not let slip away. Tamil is Murugan; Murugan is Tamil; the two are inseparable,” reads a part of his statement.

He further wrote, “I warn that the film crew must immediately abandon their attempts to fabricate and impose fictional tales, such as claiming Lord Murugan was born in the northern plains—under the guise of art. Failure to do so will result in facing the most severe repercussions.”

Moreover, Seeman urged the Tamil Nadu government to stop the film’s release in the state.

“Considering that this film, which distorts Tamil culture and is created with the intent to hurt the sentiments of Tamils, could lead to serious law-and-order issues if released, I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the screening of its Tamil version or Telugu version in Tamil Nadu.”

Makers Yet to Respond

So far, the makers of Jr NTR’s upcoming film have not responded to Seeman’s statement. They have also neither modified nor removed the caption accompanying the first-look poster.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the project is yet to begin shooting, and the team has not officially announced the film’s plot or confirmed that it is based on Lord Murugan. As a result, it remains to be seen whether the makers will address the controversy or clarify the intent behind the now-debated tagline.

Must Read: Nagabandham Movie Review Quicker: This Mythology Meets Fantasy Tale Takes Off Very Well!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News