Karuppu has come at the right time, as Kollywood was missing big-money spinners in 2026. Yes, there have been some good, successful films, but they didn’t score really big. Now, with Suriya’s latest action drama, the industry is hoping for a massive success, as one can clearly witness early signs at the Indian box office. Due to the delay, the film suffered in opening-day advance bookings, but for day 2, it has displayed solid numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Karuppu witnesses a roaring jump in day 2 advance booking

Due to the eleventh-hour release delay, the Tamil action drama suffered in advance bookings and grossed just 82 lakh through day 1 pre-sales in Tamil Nadu. However, due to positive reports, the film has picked up brilliantly. It has been learned that the film grossed 6.93 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office through day 2 pre-sales. If a comparison is made, it displayed a superb 745.12% jump in pre-sales.

Such impressive growth clearly indicates that Karuppu has created urgency among the audience due to positive word of mouth. It has also been learned that the show count of the film is increased, thus giving it a scope to score blockbuster numbers at the Indian box office. With such overwhelming advance bookings, the film has a chance to score the first 20 crore single-day gross for Suriya in Tamil Nadu.

Can Suriya finally deliver a clean success?

For those who don’t know, Suriya’s last clean success was Pasanga 2, released in 2015. So, it’s been 10 years since the Singam actor tasted success at the Indian box office. With a budget of 130 crore, Karuppu must earn 130 crore net to enter the safe zone and emerge as a clean success. Even though the target is big, it is achievable in the long run, considering the positive word of mouth.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It released in theaters in Tamil and Telugu.

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