Athiradi, starring Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, is moving ahead at a good pace at the Indian box office. After a strong start, the film dropped slightly more than expected on the second day, but collections remained strong. Considering the controlled cost, it had a smooth ride in the first two days and is now heading towards a solid 4-day extended opening weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Athiradi earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Malayalam action comedy entertainer scored 4.25 crore on the first Friday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 5.55 crore (excluding paid previews), it dropped by 23.42%. Overall, it has earned 10.32 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.17 crore gross. By the end of the opening weekend, the film will easily go past the 20 crore mark in net collections.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 52 lakh

Day 1 – 5.55 crore

Day 2 – 4.25 crore

Total – 10.32 crore

Budget and recovery

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 10.32 crore net so far. So, in just 2 days, the film has recovered 34.4% of the budget. Since word of mouth is positive, the film is likely to do well in the long run and would easily achieve 100% recovery and score healthy returns. So, it seems to be a box office winner in the making for Mollywood.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 10.32 crore

Recovery – 34.4%

Deficit – 19.68 crore

Deficit% – 65.6%

More about the film

The action comedy entertainer is directed by Arun Anirudhan and produced by Ananthu S and Basil Joseph under the banners of Dr. Ananthu Entertainments and Basil Joseph Entertainment. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, and Vineeth Thattil. It released in theaters on May 14. On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 8.3 out of 10.

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